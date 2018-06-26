Man says group of ATV riders damaged his car

ATLANTA - A man told Channel 2 Action News that ATV riders driving through downtown Atlanta damaged his car.
Channel 2 Action News has reported on the crowds of riders who illegally drive down streets across metro Atlanta.
Viewers sent us video showing riders driving across the city on Sunday.
TRENDING STORIES:
One man says they damaged his vehicle.
"Before I knew it, I was caught-up in their maelstrom of traffic," Todd Craig told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
We are speaking with Atlanta police about arrests and their plans to crack down on riders, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}