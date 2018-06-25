ATLANTA - The first full week of summer begins with heat and humidity.
“It’s going to be humid and uncomfortable,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
There is a chance for strong to severe storms in several north Georgia counties, including Rabun and parts of Habersham counties.
The main threats are damaging wind and gusts of 40 to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy downpours.
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: SPC has areas in yellow in a risk for isolated strong to severe storms; areas in orange...parts of Rabun County...could have scattered severe. Wind 40-60 mph, plus heavy rain, hail and lightning are main threats. pic.twitter.com/buzkEBQoaw— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 25, 2018
“Also, the heat is going to be a problem,” Minton said. “In the metro area, it could feel 100 to 106 degrees in some spots.”
HEAT ADVISORY: Counties shown in orange are in a HEAT ADVISORY Noon to 6pm. Temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 105-107 this afternoon. Stay hydrated & take breaks from the heat. Atlanta could reach heat index of 100 today. pic.twitter.com/Tgc0KwUYJp— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 25, 2018
