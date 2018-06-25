  • Dangerously hot day, possible storms ahead Monday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The first full week of summer begins with heat and humidity. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the chance of storms in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    “It’s going to be humid and uncomfortable,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    There is a chance for strong to severe storms in several north Georgia counties, including Rabun and parts of Habersham counties.

    The main threats are damaging wind and gusts of 40 to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy downpours.

    “Also, the heat is going to be a problem,” Minton said. “In the metro area, it could feel 100 to 106 degrees in some spots.”

     

