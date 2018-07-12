Man shot, killed outside Atlanta recording studio

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting behind a recording studio that left a man dead.
The shooting happened off Manchester Street in northeast Atlanta around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Atlanta police told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that the victim was shot in the head in the parking lot.
“We located a deceased victim. He's 30 years old with an apparent gunshot wounds to his head,” said Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster.
We're working to learn the identity of the victim, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Investigators believe the victim was a security guard.
“We believe he was connected to the recording studio, we’re not sure entirely what capacity,” Webster said.
The victim may have been targeted, according to investigators.
“It appears the victim was targeted, and he was apparently the only one there we located, we have not found witnesses as yet,” Webster said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police impounded a couple of cars connected to the murder and believe cameras in the area recorded what happened.
“We'll be checking the footage from the nearby businesses to see if we can find any other leads based on that footage,” Webster said.
Police have not released the victim's name or why he was shot.
Atl Police say man murdered behind a recording studio in NE shot at least twice homicide working the scene #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gdjSHO88Qr— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) July 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}