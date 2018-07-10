  • Teens among 11 arrested during illegal ATV, dirt bike riding crackdown

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Eleven people, including two teenagers, were arrested during a crackdown on illegally operating ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets, Atlanta police said. 

    It was part of a joint operation between Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement to our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.

    Atlanta police said they impounded 14 vehicles and six guns were recovered. Two of the guns were stolen, police said.

    On the day of the arrests, a driver of a dirt bike was killed after crashing into a Dodge Charger at the intersection of Sylvan Road and Dill Avenue, the Georgia State Patrol said. A passenger on the bike was listed as stable Sunday evening. 

