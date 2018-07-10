  • Customer shot at Waffle House in Atlanta, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in Atlanta.

    It happened in the 1000 block of Northside Drive early Tuesday morning. 

    Police say a man wearing a black hoodie and gold mask went into the restaurant and tried to rob it. 

    As he was running away, he shot into the restaurant, hitting a customer in the neck.

    Police are still looking for the shooter, they said.

