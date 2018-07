0 9 evacuated from Thai cave in mission to rescue soccer team, coach

MAE SAI, Thailand - Ten boys reportedly have been evacuated from a cave in northern Thailand as rescuers continue efforts to save a Thai youth soccer team and coach trapped since June 23.

Here are the latest updates:

6 a.m.: ABC News confirms a ninth boy has been rescued from the cave.

JUST IN: Ninth boy has been rescued from Thailand cave, Thai Navy SEALs say. https://t.co/D9zzKsfaP8 pic.twitter.com/A6FZ8uDXDG — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018

Update 1:42 a.m. EDT July 10: Rescuers are not planning to use the mini-submarine designed by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, said Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the mission.

“Although his technology is good and sophisticated, it’s not practical for this mission,” Osatanakorn said Tuesday, according to the Guardian.

Rescue Chief on @elonmusk Submarine: "Although his technology is good and sophisticated it's not practical for this mission" @heldavidson #thanluangcAve — michael safi (@safimichael) July 10, 2018

Update 1:17 a.m. EDT July 10: According to the Guardian, 19 divers are involved in Tuesday’s mission to free the last four boys and the coach from the cave, officials said.

#ThamLuangCave all will be brought out today, rescue Chief confirms — michael safi (@safimichael) July 10, 2018

Hearing that today's operations proceeding at usual tempo despite the rain and burden of an extra person to rescue #ThamLuangRescue @heldavidson — michael safi (@safimichael) July 10, 2018

Update 11:45 p.m. EDT July 9: Thai health officials are releasing more information on the condition of the rescued boys.

Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling. https://t.co/wM2g5mOcXJ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 10, 2018

The first four boys rescued on Sunday are between the ages of 14 and 16, according to The Associated Press, and two of them may be suffering from lung infections. Officials said they’ll remain hospitalized for at least seven days and will undergo psychological evaluations even though they’re said to be in “high spirits,” the AP reported.

The Guardian is reporting the boys have also seen their parents for the first time since leaving the cave.

The first four boys have now seen their parents #thamluangcave @heldavidson — michael safi (@safimichael) July 10, 2018

Update 11:15 p.m. EDT July 9: Divers and emergency responders have started on what could be the final phase of an attempt to rescue five remaining members of a youth soccer team from a cave in northern Thailand, according to CNN.

Four boys and their coach were still trapped some two-and-a-half miles inside the network of caves located near Thailand’s border with Myanmar as monsoon rains resumed Tuesday.

The rescue operation has resumed to try to free the final five people trapped in a cave in Thailand, a Navy official said https://t.co/5hOfJiCWZU pic.twitter.com/yTgbiX0RG7 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 10, 2018

Although authorities have managed to pump water out of the cave system, officials fear the rains could begin to fill it up again and create even more dangerous conditions as divers try and reach the remaining team members.

CNN cited a Thai Navy official for the latest information on the attempted rescue, which is expected to take hours.

Emergency responders rested Monday after bringing out four more boys and said they needed time to refill their oxygen tanks before making another attempt.

A total of 8 boys have been rescued so far after members of the soccer team became trapped in the cave on June 23 during a hike.

Update 11:15 a.m. EDT July 9: The four boys who were pulled Monday from Tham Luang Nang Non were in better condition than the four boys rescued Sunday, the person in charge of the rescue mission said Monday night at a news conference, according to CNN.

Narongsak Osotthanakorn declined to elaborate on the condition of the boys, except to say that they were in good condition, CNN reported.

At least one more rescue mission will be needed to free the five people that remain trapped, including the team’s 25-year-old coach. Officials earlier said that the boys, who decided to explore the cave system with their coach after soccer practice on June 23, range in age from 11 to 16.

Update 10 a.m. EDT July 9: Thai government officials confirmed on social media that four boys were rescued Monday from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, bringing the total number of boys evacuated from the Tham Luang cave to eight.

Four boys and their 25-year-old coach remained trapped.

Update 8:55 a.m. EDT July 9: Rescue operations have been suspended for the day in Thailand’s Tham Luang Cave after four boys were rescued Monday, CNN reported, citing a person working with the rescue team. Monday’s rescues brought the total number of boys saved from the cave to eight.

Four other boys and their coach remained trapped Monday.

Officials did not immediately confirm the rescues, however, The Associated Press noted that officials waited several hours before confirming that four boys had been pulled from the cave Sunday.

The boys’ conditions were not immediately known. Several ambulances were seen leaving the area Monday night.

Two more ambulances seen leaving area of cave where Thai soccer team has been trapped. https://t.co/hNbUGuBOR8 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2018

Update 8:06 a.m. EDT July 9: CNN and Al Jazeera are reporting that an eighth boy has been rescued from the cave. Officials have not confirmed these reports.

URGENT - 8th boy has left the cave Monday and been sent to a medical facility on site, an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations stationed at the entrance of the cave tells CNN. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 9, 2018

Update 7:52 a.m. EDT July 9: CNN and the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that a seventh boy has been rescued from the cave. Officials have not confirmed the reports.

Now hearing a THIRD boy is out of the cave tonight, taking to SEVEN the total number of Thai soccer players who have been rescued. #Thamluang #thaicaverescue — James Massola (@jamesmassola) July 9, 2018

Update 7:19 a.m. EDT July 9: The Guardian and the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that a sixth boy has been rescued from the cave. Officials have not confirmed the reports.

BREAKING: I am now hearing a SIXTH boy has left the #thamluang cave and is being treated by medics at the field hospital #thaicaverescue — James Massola (@jamesmassola) July 9, 2018

Can confirm sixth boy is now out #thamluangcave — michael safi (@safimichael) July 9, 2018

Update 6:31 a.m. EDT July 9: Multiple news outlets are reporting that an ambulance drove away from the cave site amid unconfirmed reports that a fifth boy was evacuated.

“The ambulance drove toward a helipad, where a helicopter was seen taking off shortly after to the cheers of the crowd below,” The Associated Press reported.

Update 6:01 a.m. EDT July 9: CNN and Reuters are reporting that a fifth boy has been rescued from the cave. Officials have not confirmed the reports.

BREAKING: Rescuers bring fifth trapped boy out of Thai cave, the first after operations resumed Monday, eyewitness says | via @CNN pic.twitter.com/Y1Ls1QfZHs — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) July 9, 2018

Update 4:08 a.m. EDT July 9: The Guardian reported the following key updates from the press briefing with Chiang Rai’s acting governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn:

The boys rescued Sunday are OK and are already asking to eat basil with chicken.

Law enforcement officials are complaining about journalists listening to the police radio and flying a drone above the rescue site.

Authorities may let the rescued boys’ parents see them through a “glass room.”

Monday’s rescue mission resumed at 11 a.m. local time (12 a.m. EDT).

Officials said rain Sunday “did not affect water levels inside the cave.”

The boys being rescued first are “the perfect ones, the most ready ones.”

Officials “hope to hear good news in the next few hours.”

Read more here.

"The water level is not worrisome and operation on the top is continued." Yesterday's rain did not affect water levels inside the cave #thamluangcave @sloumarsh — michael safi (@safimichael) July 9, 2018

Update 3:44 a.m. EDT July 9: According to the Guardian, Thai officials say divers have resumed the rescue mission to evacuate the trapped boys. Officials are expected to give a press briefing shortly.

today’s first press briefing starting now. 🎤 #ThaiCaveRescue — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

Update 2:12 a.m. EDT July 9: Thai officials still have not held their daily press conference about Monday’s rescue operations, the Guardian is reporting.

Officials said earlier Monday that divers will need “several hours” to “place more air canisters along the underwater route” before resuming the mission, according to the newspaper.

Jacob Goldberg, a reporter at the scene, tweeted that a helicopter and ambulance appeared to be heading to the rescue site.

and an ambulance just drove by. — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

He also reported heavy rain in the area.

and now it’s starting to rain a lot. pic.twitter.com/vBKTAEhsAT — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

Update 10:15 p.m. EDT July 8: After heavy rains poured throughout the night, the next phase of the rescue mission could begin within a 10-hour window Monday morning, according to The Associated Press.

It is still unclear how the monsoon rains affected water levels inside the cave where eight boys and their coach remain trapped.

A 60 percent chance of rain is forecast for Monday, Thailand’s Meteorological Department said.

Elon Musk posted video Sunday evening of a test of a child-size submersible that could be used for the rescue mission.

If successful the sub would be flown 17 hours to Thailand.

Update, 10:20 a.m. EDT, July 8: Narongsak Osotthanakorn, Chiang Rai’s governor who is heading the cave rescue, said the next phase of the rescue operation will begin in 10 to 20 hours, The Associated Press reported.

4 boys now out of #ThaiCaveRescue Ambulances with 3rd & 4th boy just passed my position. They came out 12 minutes apart. First two being treated in hospital. It’s going faster & (so far) better than expected. But it’s still a dangerous operation. — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) July 8, 2018

Update, 9:56 a.m. EDT July 8: Four boys evacuated from the cave “are safely in doctors’ hands,” Narongsak Osotthanakorn, Chiang Rai’s governor, said at a news conference.

The boys were wearing full face masks, the governor said.

Update 9:02 a.m. Thai navy SEALS said four soccer team members have been removed from the cave, according to The Associated Press.

Update 8:42 a.m. EDT July 8: "Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team, according to an NBC News report.

"We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

Update 8:04 a.m. EDT July 8: Two boys have been rescued from the cave, NBC News and Reuters are reporting.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that an ambulance was seen leaving the cave rescue site.

Ambulance leaves cave headed to awaiting helicopters @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/5Gt9aErYXz — Samantha Brett (@samanthabrett) July 8, 2018

Update 5:53 a.m. EDT July 8: The first of four groups of boys should be making the journey toward the cave’s mouth, according to the Guardian.

Officials said two rescue divers will lead each of the boys through the cave using rope, the newspaper reported. The boys will wear face masks.

Thai government releases graphic about #thamluangcaverescue . Full face masks; 2 divers accompanying 1 boy; guided by rope. When facing a very narrow path, they will release the tank from back and slowly roll tank & guide the boy through. They walk from Chamber 3 to mouth of cave pic.twitter.com/pLUKa8lHfd — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) July 8, 2018

Meanwhile, officials appeared to be testing an idea similar to one proposed by SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Not Space-X. But a Thai version of ⁦@elonmusk⁩ idea of an air-filled tube for trapped boys to get out, being tested near #Thamluangcave pic.twitter.com/udsKAdHLgY — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) July 8, 2018

Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Update 1:03 a.m. EDT July 8: Chiang Rai’s acting governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said five divers from Thailand and 13 from other countries are participating in the rescue mission, the AP reported.

The rescuers began the operation, which officials said could take from two to four days, at 10 a.m. Sunday local time (9It' p.m. Saturday EDT).

“As we look at the weather forecast, a storm is coming and torrential rain is expected, then our 100 percent readiness will decrease and we will have to pump the water out again,” Osatanakorn said, according to the Guardian.

The AP reports that “two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.”

The boys and their families know about the operation and support it, officials said.

“Today is D-Day,” Osatanakorn said.

Read more here or here.

BREAKING: Thai official says ongoing cave rescue of 12 boys and soccer coach could take 2-4 days — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

UPDATE 11:44 p.m. EDT: Thai officials have started a rescue mission to bring a soccer team and its coach trapped in a cave since June 23 to the surface, according to The Associated Press.

BREAKING: Thai governor says operation to bring trapped boys out of cave has begun. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

Original report: Thai authorities asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave, fueling speculation that rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach, who have been trapped in an underground cave since June 23, are ramping up.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities had been working to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains hit the country’s northern region.

>>Related: Soccer tream trapped in Thai cave send handwritten letters to family, coach apologizes to parents

The boys, ranging in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach decided to go exploring in the cave after competing in a soccer game. Flooding brought on by the monsoon cut off their escape, preventing rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

> >Photos: Rescuers work to free soccer team, coach trapped in Thai cave

The group is trapped in a small chamber 2.5 miles inside the cave network. They have a limited supply of oxygen, CNN reported.

Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave were thwarted each time there has been a heavy rain.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sent engineers from two of his companies to Thailand on Friday in an effort to help the government rescue the group.

>>Elon Musk sending engineers to help Thai authorities in cave rescue

One rescuer, Sgt. Saman Kunan, a former Thai navy SEAL, died Thursday afternoon after a drop of oxygen levels in the caves. The drop of the oxygen levels was a cause of concern as the level was nearing a potentially dangerous point, CNN reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.