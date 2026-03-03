Residents at Cobb apartments say trash hasn’t been picked up in months, but they’re still paying

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash scattered around a Cobb County apartment complex have residents furious.

They say they are required to pay for a trash valet service, but none of their trash has been collected in months. But they say they are not allowed to opt out of the service.

“Yesterday, my brother took the trash out because I wasn’t going to do it,” said Elevate 23 resident Quentin Dodds.

Dodds says that tenants pay $25 a month on top of their rent to have their trash picked up every night by a valet service.

“You think it’s an elite service of some sort, so valet,” he said.

But since it hasn’t been picked up, they are left with piles of trash spread everywhere.

“I don’t like it, I tell you that,” Dodds said. “We’re paying for valet trash, but we’re taking our own stuff out there.”

Channel 2’s Cory James went to the complex on Monday afternoon. While out there for a few hours, he saw multiple people taking their own trash to the dumpster.

Just before 12:30 p.m., James called the leasing office. A worker answered, but hung up when he said why he was calling.

Shortly after that, Dodds forwarded James an email timestamped 2:20 p.m. saying, “We’re pleased to announce that valet trash service will officially resume tonight.”

“It’s interesting they would all of a sudden resume the service today after you’ve threatened to come out here,” Dodds said.

When James stopped by the leasing office, the manager said he could not comment.

Dodds messaged James just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. and said that the trash had not been collected.

He says that he wants to be fully refunded because he believes that the apartment made several thousand dollars off tenants for the service they did not get.

“When you go to a restaurant, do you get up and go and cook your own food at the restaurant? No, because that’s not what you paid for,” he said.

James also reached out to the corporate office, but did not hear back.

