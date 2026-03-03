‘Serious safety incident’ at metro Atlanta high school prompted hard lockdown

MILTON, Ga. — A former student got into a high school without authorization on Monday in Fulton County, a “serious safety incident” that caused a hard lockdown.

That’s according to a letter to parents of Cambridge High School from Principal Ashley Agans, shared to Channel 2 Action News by a Fulton County Public Schools spokesperson.

The safety incident happened when “an alumnus of the school approached the school’s main entrance and engaged in a confrontation with a staff member, pushing past the front door and entering the building without authorization.”

The unauthorized entry caused the school to go immediately into a hard lockdown. Law enforcement responded and detained the person.

“Officers confirmed that no weapon was involved and the individual will face appropriate criminal charges as deemed necessary through the ongoing investigation,” Agans said.

The student body and staff remained secure through the incident, the principal said.

Here is the letter in full:

Dear Cambridge Bears and Cambridge Bear Families, I am writing to address a serious safety incident that occurred earlier today at Cambridge High School. An alumnus of the school approached the school’s main entrance and engaged in a confrontation with a staff member, pushing past the front door and entering the building without authorization. In response, the school initiated a hard lockdown without delay, and law enforcement was notified immediately. The individual was detained on site. Officers confirmed that no weapon was involved and the individual will face appropriate criminal charges as deemed necessary through the ongoing investigation. I want to be clear: we take every threat—verbal, physical, or implied—with the highest level of seriousness. Our safety procedures functioned exactly as they are designed to, and at all times, students and staff remained secure. Today’s incident is a firm reminder that maintaining a safe school environment requires vigilance from everyone. We expect all individuals—students, former students, families, and visitors—to respect school boundaries and follow all safety requirements at all times. We are committed to enforcing consequences for any behavior that endangers our school community. Safety is and will remain our top priority, and we will continue to uphold strict protocols to protect our students and staff. If you or your student have concerns or need support following today’s event, please reach out to our counselors. Thank you for your cooperation and for reinforcing with your student the importance of school safety expectations. — Ashley Agans

Channel 2 Action News reached out the school district’s law enforcement office for more information on the arrest.

