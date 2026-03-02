Total lunar eclipse: When you will see it in Georgia

ATLANTA — Sky gazers in north Georgia will get a treat on Tuesday morning.

Before sunrise, there will be a total lunar eclipse, one of two eclipses that we will see in 2026.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. The one is particularly called a “Blood Moon” because it will will take on a orange-reddish tint.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says clouds will likely be an issue in many spots. But if the clouds clear, you’ll have a chance to see a total lunar eclipse on the western horizon as the moon sets.

The partial eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m. with the totality between 6:04 a.m. and 7:02 a.m.

