'Significant' power outage reported in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are reporting a significant power outage in Marietta early Tuesday morning.
The Marietta Police Department tweeted that the outage was reported in the area of Marietta Board of Light and Water, which is North Marietta Parkway at Fairground Street.
We're working to learn the cause of the outage and how long it could be until power will be restored, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Police said the power is out inside the Marietta Parkway "loop" west of Fairground Street.
Several major intersections are without power, police said.
It could be hours before power restoration can begin.
Police are warning drivers to expect traffic delays and to avoid the areas if possible.
Georgia Power and Marietta Power are investigating the outages.
Significant power outage. General area without power: inside the Marietta Parkway loop, WEST of Fairground. More: https://t.co/hF8TkNCg6Q— Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) July 10, 2018
