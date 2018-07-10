Bomb squad on scene at Acworth house

ACWORTH, Ga. - The Acworth Police Department said it is conducting an operation at a location Tuesday morning.
The activity is along Baker Road, police said.
According to Channel 2's Chris Jose, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said they were operating a search warrant at a home and took a suspect in custody. He told officers that there are explosives in his car, officials said.
Houses in the area have been evacuated.
Breaking: Cobb Police bomb squad on scene along Baker Rd in Acworth. I’m told @CobbSheriff executed a search warrant. Suspect in custody. He told officers there’s an explosive in his car. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WoqGQlWTS5— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) July 10, 2018
