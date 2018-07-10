  • Bomb squad on scene at Acworth house

    ACWORTH, Ga. - The Acworth Police Department said it is conducting an operation at a location Tuesday morning. 

    The activity is along Baker Road, police said.

    According to Channel 2's Chris Jose, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said they were operating a search warrant at a home and took a suspect in custody. He told officers that there are explosives in his car, officials said.

    Houses in the area have been evacuated. 

