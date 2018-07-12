Woman says she was followed home, ambushed and robbed at gunpoint by thieves

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for a group of thieves who followed a woman and robbed her at gunpoint. The victim told Channel 2 Action News she didn't know what they were going to do to her.
In fear of retaliation, the 22-year-old asked to not be identified.
She said a car with at least three men inside was roaming the streets of the Villas at East Cobb Sunday morning. She said she was returning home from work when she noticed the car following her to a parking spot near her home.
"They waited like a good five seconds, and then two guys jumped out and they ran up on me, and I thought they were going to run up on me and snatch me, but they both pulled out a gun," the woman said.
