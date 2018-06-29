ATV riders caught police off guard, chief says

ATLANTA - A surge of ATV riders throughout the city of Atlanta over the weekend has Atlanta’s police chief admitting officers were caught off guard.
“We’ve not had them in a while, so, they did. They had us flat-footed and we’re back at it,” Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields said during a public safety meeting Thursday.
With another summer weekend approaching, police say they’ll be prepared if the riders plan to disrupt traffic again.
“We’ll have the situational awareness this weekend, and really every weekend, for here on out,” police told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
