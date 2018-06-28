Signs go up reminding drivers about new hands-free driving law

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation is putting up signs along Georgia’s borders with its neighbors informing drivers of the state’s new Hands Free law which will go into effect July first.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke with GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale about the new signs.
Your rights as a driver and what to do if you get pulled over, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Copperhead snake bites Alabama girl swimming in pool
- Man who died at SunTrust Park was there installing his beer invention
- WATCH: Police recruits find missing GA toddler in middle of woods
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}