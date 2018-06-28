0 Multiple people dead, others injured in shooting at Maryland newspaper, police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Several people are confirmed dead and several others are injured after a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the local sheriff's office. A city spokesperson says one shooter is in custody.

A large police presence swarmed the Capital Gazette building on Thursday Afternoon.

The newspaper's crime and court reporter tweeted that multiple people were killed in the office. Phil Davis tweeted that the gunman shot through a glass door at the office and opened fire on employees. Davis said he heard the gunman reload.

The ATF and the FBI are responding to the scene. Police are evacuated the building and searched for any other possible shooters or explosives. The building has since been secured.

Video showed people with their hands raised filing out of the office building.

Police confirmed several fatalities and several more injuries but wouldn't give any more details.

The shooter is being interrogated by detectives.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, according to ABC News.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy" and urged people to stay away from the scene.

