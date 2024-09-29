Storm damage cleanup continues after Hurricane Helene swept through metro Atlanta

BUCKHEAD — Many families across netro Atlanta spent the day cleaning up after Tropical Storm Helene. Floodwater churned into neighborhoods in low-lying areas, submerging cars, and yards.

But by today, the high water had gone down. Cleanup is well underway here on Hanover West Court, where a large oak tree toppled in the flood.

Mud coats the streets and the driveways. Among neighbors, you will see smiles and tears.

It is a welcoming sound: the hiss and hum of a pressure washer on mud-slicked pavement.

This is Sabrina Duncan’s driveway.

Water from a raging Peachtree Creek poured into the ground-floor storage area of her house, where Christmas decorations and old furniture are now ruined.

She gets emotional, taking it all in.

“But it is fine. I did not lose anything that really matters, and I am just very thankful for that and that nobody was really injured. and our neighborhood is going to be fine. I have all these friends and people coming over to help me,” Duncan said.

She and her family stayed home during the storm. None of the floodwater made it into her living space.

The same is true for her neighbors.

All their houses were elevated after destructive flooding swept through Hanover West in 2009.

Next door, George and Denis Koenig also rode out the storm.

Their home was lifted 11 feet after the 2009 flood – space that is now used as a garage and workout room.

Friday’s deluge left mud on the floor and debris in the windows, but they shrug it off in good cheer.

How are George and Denis holding up after this?

“Doing great. We are fortunate to have not gotten into the main living space. We are glad we are lifted it,” they said. “And we had neighbors come over. We kind of had a party.”

Despite all the flooding from Peachtree Creek, these neighbors say their bonds are strong, and they are staying put.

