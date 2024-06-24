Sister of man hit, killed by car last weekend in Atlanta learned of his death days later

ATLANTA — The family of a 38-year-old man, hit and killed by a car last Saturday, held a vigil for him on Sunday.
The family tells us Rodney Reeves Jr. and another man were standing on Pryor Road when they got hit.
His sister tells us they didn’t find out about his death until Thursday.
“This was just a horrific tragedy that no one was expecting, and to find out a whole week later, it was even worse to know that no one was with him all this time,” Nekelia Byrd said.
Reeves is remembered for his “smile, infectious laughter, and long driven conversations” that touched many lives.
If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, we have a link to their GoFundMe on our website here.
