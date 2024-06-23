1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes into stopped car in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a car accident Saturday night.
A little after 11:30 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and North Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
The investigation revealed that a Ford Edge was traveling west on North Avenue and was making a left turn onto Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. APD said the Ford Edge driver stopped in the intersection and was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling north on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
Police said the 33-year-old woman driving the Ford Edge and the 31-year-old man driving the Volkswagen Jetta were taken to the hospital and are currently stable.
A 31-year-old man in the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the victims’ identities were released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
