1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes into stopped car in northwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car

Atlanta Police Department new car (Photo courtesy of APD)

ATLANTA — A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a car accident Saturday night.

A little after 11:30 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and North Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

The investigation revealed that a Ford Edge was traveling west on North Avenue and was making a left turn onto Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. APD said the Ford Edge driver stopped in the intersection and was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling north on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police said the 33-year-old woman driving the Ford Edge and the 31-year-old man driving the Volkswagen Jetta were taken to the hospital and are currently stable.

A 31-year-old man in the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the victims’ identities were released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

