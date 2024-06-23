Officers searching for clues nearly 3 months after man found shot in the head at DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a homicide case that happened earlier this year.

On April 12, around 7:40 a.m. officers were called to a home on North Indian Creek Drive regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found Charles Preston suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head.

Preston died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSA and CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

