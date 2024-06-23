Man shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment complex after dispute over money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an apartment complex.

Police say they responded to Peachtree Creek Circle just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man near the area of the pool with multiple gunshot wounds.

The address corresponds to the Arium Peachtree Creek Apartment complex.

The victim died on scene, police said.

Police say they detained a 31-year-old man without incident and said the man and the victim had a dispute over money before gunfire rang out. Officials say both men were familiar with one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not identify the person they have in custody.

