1 dead, 1 critically injured after 2 men walking across street hit by car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after both men were struck by a car while crossing the street in southwest Atlanta Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accident happened at Pryor Road and University Ave. Around 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims, a 38-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 38-year-old man died at the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Neither victim has been identified. It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Driver says insurance won't pay for repairs after video shows speeding car slamming into other cars

©2024 Cox Media Group