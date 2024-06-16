1 dead, 1 critically injured after 2 men walking across street hit by car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after both men were struck by a car while crossing the street in southwest Atlanta Saturday night.
The accident happened at Pryor Road and University Ave. Around 10 a.m.
The victims, a 38-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 38-year-old man died at the hospital.
Neither victim has been identified. It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident.
