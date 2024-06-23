“He shouldn’t have moved:” Man convicted of killing DeKalb fast food employee protecting coworkers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury found a Forest Park man guilty of murdering a fast-food employee in 2010.

On Tuesday, Rashad Rogers, 33, was found guilty on charges of malice murder and felony murder in connection with the death of Gary Andrews, 23.

On December 18, 2010, around 9 p.m.,. DeKalb County officers were called to the Church’s Chicken on Flakes Mill Road regarding a robbery in progress.

When police arrived they found Andrews on the floor unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Witnesses told DKPD that two men wearing surgical masks came into the restaurant with guns and demanded them to open the safe. One suspect was described as having neck-length dreads with red tips.

When the suspects discovered that the cashier did not have a key, they hopped over the counter and demanded to know where the safe was located.

Authorities said Andrews, an employee, was trying to hide his coworkers in the freezer at the back of the store. The suspect with the dreads put a gun to another employee’s head and Andrews tried to intervene.

Investigators said the gunman shot Andrews twice, hitting him in the head. The suspects took the cash from the register and ran away.

Despite several suspects being eliminated, the case went cold until DKPD’s Cold Case Unit picked it up in 2012.

At the same time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating an April 2011 bank robbery in DeKalb County involving Rogers, as well as Clifford Jackson and Clifford Durham.

An informant told the FBI that Rogers, Jackson and Durham showed up at his home the evening of the Church’s Chicken murder with a lot of money and were talking about the shooting.

He shared that Rogers felt ill that evening and asked for medicine and that he overheard Rogers say, “He shouldn’t have moved, I had to do it.”

The informant also recalled seeing a wig with red tips.

In November 2012, Rogers, Jackson and Durham pled guilty in federal court to their indictment for the bank robbery. Murder warrants were taken out for Rogers and Jackson in DeKalb County on October 15, 2013.

The two were taken to the DeKalb County Jail after serving federal sentences. Jackson pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on June 10 and was sentenced to 20 years to serve.

Durham died. Rogers was sentenced to serve life in prison.

