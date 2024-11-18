Second location of popular Atlanta Christmas market opening this year

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta Christmas market is opening a second location ahead of the holiday season.

The Atlanta Christkindl Market has brought German holiday traditions to Buckhead Village for about a month each year since 2021.

This year, the market is opening up a second location at Galleria on the Park in Cobb County.

Both markets are free to enter.

The market opens at Buckhead Village on Nov. 22, while the market at Galleria Atlanta opens on Nov. 29.

For more information about hours and what’s available at the market, click here.

