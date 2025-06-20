Same company, more problems: One renter’s nightmare moving from troubled complex to another

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County woman says she was moved from one troubled apartment complex to another—and both are owned by the same property management company.

Shamika Moton said she relocated from the Bolden Townhomes in Southwest Atlanta to the Bolden Pines Apartments in DeKalb County, hoping for better conditions.

Instead, she told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that she’s still dealing with maintenance problems, this time at the new location off Kelly Lake Road.

“I had maggots, my air was not working, my vent had a lot of dust,” Moton said, describing what she’s dealt with since moving into Bolden Pines last Thursday. “I can’t breathe. I done had three asthma attacks.”

The air conditioning issues are part of a pattern, Moton said began at her original apartment at the Bolden Townhomes.

“They cut off the power. They cut off the water, and we were without that for a month, to two months,” Moton said. “It was just a bad experience.”

Rogers first reported on living conditions at Bolden Townhomes earlier this month. Residents said they were living without electricity.

Several tenants were labeled “squatters” by the property owner despite showing documentation proving they had paid rent.

Channel 2 Action News’ reporting also revealed missing utility meters, sagging ceilings, and other major code violations.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moton hoped things would improve after relocating. But when her air conditioning wasn’t fixed and a broken freezer and refrigerator sat untouched for days, she said she tried repeatedly to get help from property management.

Text messages show she contacted them multiple times.

Rogers reached out to the owner, Edward Bolden, directly. He read the message but didn’t respond.

However, a little over an hour after her inquiry, maintenance workers arrived at Moton’s apartment to begin cleaning and fixing the issues.

Moton expressed appreciation for the help but frustration with the circumstances.

“Y’all came out in the first Bolden apartments, and then they started doing something. It takes for y’all to come out just for them to do something, and we really appreciate it. It’s just a lot,” she said.

Meanwhile, problems persist at Bolden Townhomes. Rogers continues to hear from residents, some of whom report they still have no power.

Atlanta’s Code Enforcement confirmed there are four active cases open against Bolden Townhomes, and court dates are pending.

©2025 Cox Media Group