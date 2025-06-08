GA law gives tenants at a Southwest Atlanta Apartment Complex protections against unsafe conditions

ATLANTA — Tenants at the Bolden Townhomes in southwest Atlanta say they’ve been living without power for months and are demanding better living conditions.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers first reported on the situation last Sunday, and since then, housing advocates have taken action.

On Friday, members of the Housing Justice League held a news conference at the complex, calling for accountability from the property owner, Edward Bolden of Bolden Capital Group.

On Friday evening, Bolden had crews making visible improvements such as grass cutting and trash removal, but tenants say those efforts barely scratch the surface.

“I ain’t seen this since I’ve been out here,” said tenant Reco Ford.

Ford showed a cooler he uses in place of a refrigerator and expressed frustration with what he sees as superficial fixes.

“Y’all want to come and cut the grass, but that’s just a front. We have bigger issues than that going on over here. We ain’t got no power. Folks ain’t got no refrigerator, no stove,” Ford said.

Owner Edward Bolden of Bolden Capital Group sent the following statement:

“We take the concerns raised by the Oakland City community and residents of Bolden Townhomes very seriously. Our mission has always been to provide safe, stable, and accessible housing — and that remains our commitment.

Over the past several months, we’ve faced complex challenges at this property, including unauthorized occupancy, utility theft, and damage to units. These issues have created difficult and unsafe conditions for our legal residents, our team members, and the broader community. In partnership with local law enforcement and under guidance of the law, we’ve taken necessary steps to protect the property and ensure a safe environment for those who reside here legally.

We recognize that this situation is deeply concerning for many, and we’re working actively to stabilize the property, improve conditions, and engage residents who meet our leasing requirements. Due to pending legal matters, we are limited in what we can share at this time, but we welcome ongoing dialogue with city officials and community leaders as we move toward resolution."

Tenants dispute that they’re squatters. Several showed rent receipts and keys to their units as proof that they are legitimate residents.

The conflict comes amid growing attention on Georgia’s tenant protections under the “Safe at Home Act,” passed last year. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur), who co-sponsored the legislation, said the law requires landlords to maintain habitable living conditions.

“If they’ve paid rent, it doesn’t matter that they didn’t have a written lease, but what is true under the bill we passed last year is that landlords are very specifically obligated to provide a habitable place to live,” Oliver said.

She also explained that tenants must contact code enforcement to report violations. She said code enforcement is responsible for taking legal action against landlords who fail to meet the law’s standards.

“If you’re in violation of code, you’re going to be fined. You’re going to be sanctioned,” Oliver said.

Meanwhile, tenants say they just want to live in safe and humane conditions.

“I feel like nobody, and I am somebody,” Ford said.

Rogers reached out to Atlanta code enforcement to ask about possible violations at the Bolden Townhomes. Officials said they would follow up, but as of Friday, there has been no further response.

