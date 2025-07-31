Residents say life in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood is plagued by violence

ATLANTA — Folks living in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood say that there are positive things happening in the area, but violent crime is a major setback.

Neighbors say real estate is booming in the area, there are lots of good restaurants and more.

But Channel 2’s Michael Seiden got a first-hand look at what neighbors are complaining about on Thursday.

While interviewing those who live in the area, only Channel 2 Action News was there as federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and local police descended on the Martin Plaza Apartments.

Law enforcement detained a tenant and searched her car where they found at least two guns.

Just a few weeks ago, the same apartment complex on Martin Street SE was the scene of a shooting that left four people injured.

“These shots were not common shots like, ‘pow pow.’ It was ‘boom boom,’” one neighbor told Seiden.

Police are still searching for suspects.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified says that since moving to the Summerhill neighborhood two years ago, he has seen tremendous growth.

According to Atlanta police’s latest data, overall crime is down in the neighborhood, but the Martin Plaza Apartments are still seeing problems.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the City of Atlanta, which owns the property, and a spokesperson shared a statement saying they have been utilizing off-duty police officers at the complex.

“Off-duty police officers have been a long-standing component of the property’s safety protocol, and in response to the July 4 weekend incident, Integral added additional security during peak hours. That additional officer has been on-site since July 10, 2025. Upgrades have also been made to the existing security camera infrastructure, giving the Atlanta Police Department monitoring access to on-site cameras in real time.”

Atlanta Housing also stated that there is a zero-tolerance policy for tenants involved in criminal activity.

