Several hurt after shooting at apartment complex in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that injured several people at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

Neighbors at the Martin Plaza Apartments on Martin Street SE told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that they heard at least six gunshots overnight.

One woman who lives in the complex said she took cover in her unit.

“I just heard a bunch of gunshots and I got down because I didn’t know where it was coming from,” she said.

Neighbor Tyesha Cloud said she saw several police cars and heard someone was shot.

“They kind of lined up the street and we was out watching. And my neighbor came down and told us four people got shot,” she said.

Investigators are working to find out who fired the shots and why.

Those who were injured by gunfire were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Neighbors say they are getting fed up with the gun violence in the area.

