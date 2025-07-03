Man drowns after jumping into Chattahoochee River to rescue child

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man died on Wednesday night after police say he jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help rescue a child.

Roswell police say they were called to Garrard Landing Park around 8:15 p.m. to reports of a person in distress.

Investigators learned that a man jumped into the water to help a child who was struggling.

The child was brought safely to shore, but the man never resurfaced.

After searching for about an hour, crews found the body of who they believe to be the missing man.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate alongside Roswell police.

They say there is no suspicion of any criminal activity at this time.

The relationship between the man and the child is unclear.

