Canton chiropractor charged with leading nationwide conspiracy to steal over $12M in Medicare

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County chiropractor allegedly led a multi-million-dollar nationwide Medicare fraud conspiracy, according to a new federal felony criminal indictment.

Steven Peyroux of Canton is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud for allegedly heading up the scheme that, according to the indictment, submitted $12.1 million in claims to Medicare for at-home COVID-19 tests that Medicare beneficiaries never requested or needed.

On social media for his company, Legacy Doctors LLC, Peyroux promotes the services he offers other medical providers, saying in an Instagram video that “We have programs that will help you make an additional million dollars a year, I know most people say that but I’m telling you the truth.”

However, the indictment alleges that Peyroux did that by helping others defraud Medicare. Prosecutors write that Peyroux allegedly offered Medicare providers across the country “the opportunity to purchase beneficiary information for hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries in order to fraudulently bill Medicare for OTC COVID-19 tests.”

“These criminals didn’t just steal someone else’s money. They stole from you,” said Matthew Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Channel 2 Investigates has learned that Peyroux has been in trouble with state and federal authorities before for another health care fraud scheme.

In January, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Peyroux and a business partner must pay $1,845,000 in civil penalties and $3,310,146 in refunds to 479 Georgia consumers for selling what a federal judge ruled were expensive, unproven stem cell treatments with ads claiming, “stem cell therapy can change your life.”

“This type of deceptive activity will not be tolerated, and we will continue to pursue any company that seeks to exploit our most vulnerable populations,” Carr said in January.

Channel 2 Action News has learned Carr’s office has just filed a new motion to enforce in that case. The motion alleges that Peyroux did not pay the more than $5 million in fines and restitution a federal judge ordered and asks a judge to find him in contempt and “issue an order incarcerating Peyroux” until he pays the full judgment.

He is scheduled to have a first appearance on the new federal fraud charges in New Orleans on July 9.

Channel 2 Action News tried to reach Peyroux by phone, email and a visit to his Canton home.

The federal indictment was first reported by Court Watch News.

