Customer finds employee’s body in pond at mini golf course in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found at a miniature golf course on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were called to the Oaks Miniature Golf on Whiting Road in Hall County after an employee’s body was found in a pond.

The man has been identified as Nelson Brooks Hancock, 40.

Another employee called 911 after a customer found Hancock.

Crews pulled him from the pond and tried resuscitating him, but Hancock was pronounced dead at the golf course.

Fellow employees told police they had last seen Hancock on the property a little over an hour before his body was found.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play.

Hancock’s body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

