2-year-old picking up birthday cake run over in grocery store parking lot, family says

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A north Georgia boy will get to celebrate his third birthday at home after a scary situation over the weekend.

A Blue Ridge family told Channel 2 Action News they were picking up a birthday cake at a local grocery store when 2-year-old Neyland got away from them and ran into the parking lot.

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That’s when they say Neyland was run over by a car and taken to the hospital.

After some time in the hospital, the boy’s father says he was released on Sunday night.

Neyland is now back home just in time for his third birthday on Tuesday.

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Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for details on the crash.

It’s unclear if the driver involved will face charges.

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