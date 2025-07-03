Delta flight leaving Atlanta loses piece of wing in North Carolina driveway

RALEIGH, N.C. — Delta Air Lines is working on recovering a wing flap that was lost in the middle of a flight from Atlanta to Raleigh, North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline says that after the plane landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday morning, they noticed the left wing’s trailing edge flap was not there.

ABC affiliate WTVD in Raleigh reported that the wing flap was found in the driveway of someone’s home.

They say someone called 911 early Wednesday morning after finding the piece blocking their driveway.

“Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will cooperate with investigations as nothing is more important than safety,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Delta says there 109 customers and six crew members on board the flight.

