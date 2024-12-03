Raises for mayor, members of Atlanta City Council in 2026 pass first committee vote

ATLANTA — In early November, Channel 2 Action News reported that the Atlanta City Council was weighing potential raises for the city’s elected officials, from the mayor to the city council members and even the Board of Education.

While the resolution proposing increased salaries for those positions passed its initial committee, the council voted to block it two weeks later.

On Monday, the city council’s Committee on Council passed a somewhat more limited version, pushing it forward for further review.

Should the new version of the ordinance be passed and take effect, the increased salaries would arrive in January 2026.

In terms of differences between the resolution passed by the committee and the new version, the current ordinance passed Monday only included the Atlanta Mayor, the City Council President and Council members, while the leadership and members of the Atlanta Board of Education were removed from the current proposal.

Additionally, while the proposed salary increases for the position of mayor and council president remained unchanged, the proposed increase for the members of the council was reduced slightly.

Here’s what the proposed salary increases were in early November:

Mayor: Increase from $202,730.00 to $271,000.00 (33.67% increase)

Council President: Increase from $$74,400.00 to $132,500.00 (78% increase)

Members of Council: Increase from $72,360.00 to $127,500.00 (76% increase)

By comparison, here are the currently proposed increases, which passed in committee yesterday:

Mayor: Increase from $202,730.00 to $271,000.00 (33.67% increase)

Council President: Increase from $$74,400.00 to $132,500.00 (78% increase)

Members of Council: Increase from $72,360.00 to $121,500.00 (68% increase)

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta City Council about the reason for the changes and are waiting for their response.

