New, unique grocery store open for southwest Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA — Families and seniors in part of southwest Atlanta, known as a food desert now have access to fresh food.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders cut the ribbon on the Goodr Grocery Store at William Walker Recreation Center.
“What a perfect place to open a Goodr store here at the William Walker Rec Center,” Dicken said. “A pillar of service to our community for decades.”
The Goodr store is in an area with major barriers to accessing healthy foods, including a lack of grocery stores, low incomes and no transportation.
The store will provide 100 local families and seniors with free access to fresh produce, toiletries, and other items.
