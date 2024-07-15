President Biden, former President Trump campaigns talk new safety precautions

ATLANTA — Heightened security is now expected at some campaign offices across Georgia, following the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

“You’ve got to take this very seriously. What happened at that rally can happen anywhere,” political strategist, Tharon Johnson told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The shooting happened at an outdoor campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“Anytime something like this happens, I think there is an evaluation and a reaction to make sure everyone is safe,” said Josh McKoon, the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

Both the Trump and the Biden-Harris campaigns are on high alert.

Monday, the White House postponed the vice president’s husband, Doug Emhoff’s scheduled visit to Metro Atlanta.

On Sunday, staffers postponed the opening of the new Biden-Harris campaign office in Forsyth County because of the shooting.

“There’s going to be an abundance amount of caution that spectators and rally-goers are going to go through with security checks, pre-checks before you go to the event,” said Johnson.

“I think you’ll see the campaigns welcome people; you definitely want them to come and feel safe. But, I think there may be some small but necessary pre-screenings when people come to the offices,” Johnson added.

Georgia Republican party chairman, Josh McKoon told Channel 2 Action News keeping both campaigns safe is priority number one.

“That I know is an opinion shared by everyone,” said McKoon.

Monday, Congresswoman Nikema Williams sent Washington a statement regarding the shooting and security measures:

“The Democratic Party of Georgia fully and unequivocally condemns all acts of political violence. Nobody should fear for their life while exercising their First Amendment rights. We take the safety of our staff, volunteers, and anyone who interacts with the Democratic Party of Georgia seriously, and following this weekend’s horrific events in Pennsylvania, we are reviewing all security protocols to ensure everyone’s safety at all of our events across the state.”

