Assassination attempt on Trump likely to change security for future campaign events

ATLANTA — A former Secret Service agent is giving us some insight into how the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump might impact campaign events.

While the investigation needs to play out, the agent said critical questions need to be asked to prevent future incidents.

Retired Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff said agents generally have a week to go through security measures for most presidential campaign locations.

“To get in design, advance secure, and leverage those partnerships you have locally on the ground,” Eckloff said.

He told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln those partnerships include state and local police.

“One of the first meetings is known as the police meeting,” he said.

Eckloff is a retired secret service agent of 23 years, having served several presidents and participated in multiple campaign tours in Georgia.

He said Georgia law enforcement will be using this incident as an example to prevent future ones.

Georgia has been a political hot spot in the last three months, hosting at least seven political events including the presidential debate.

The Secret Service director said agents did not do a sweep of the building where the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was located.

The agency had local law enforcement conduct security at the business.

Typically, the Secret Service will work with local law enforcement to secure locations.

It is not known which local law enforcement agency was supposed to be in charge of where the shooter was found.

While Eckloff said the response by Secret Service agents near the former president was textbook.

Investigators will now be assessing ways to enhance security outside of the secured weapons free zone.

“They will certainly change their protocols, they will change their training,” Eckloff said.

