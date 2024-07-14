Second Gentleman’s Atlanta event scheduled for Monday postponed

ATLANTA — The Second’s Gentleman’s trip to Georgia has been rescheduled, The White House announced.
Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff and actor and community advocate BD Wong were planning to launch the AANHPIs. for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’s campaign.
The organization helps mobilize Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters, communities, and leaders across the nation
The roundtable was set to be held in Gwinnett County, and the Second Gentleman was set to discuss lowering healthcare costs.
On Sunday, the White House announced that the roundtable would be rescheduled. There was no immediate update as to when the event would take place.
The announcement comes hours after former President Donald Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt Saturday as he began speaking at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania.
One bystander was killed and two others were seriously injured.
It is the first assassination attempt made on a sitting president or presidential candidate since 1981.
