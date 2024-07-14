Second Gentleman’s Atlanta event scheduled for Monday postponed

ATLANTA — The Second’s Gentleman’s trip to Georgia has been rescheduled, The White House announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff and actor and community advocate BD Wong were planning to launch the AANHPIs. for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

The organization helps mobilize Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters, communities, and leaders across the nation

The roundtable was set to be held in Gwinnett County, and the Second Gentleman was set to discuss lowering healthcare costs.

RELATED STORIES:

On Sunday, the White House announced that the roundtable would be rescheduled. There was no immediate update as to when the event would take place.

The announcement comes hours after former President Donald Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt Saturday as he began speaking at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania.

One bystander was killed and two others were seriously injured.

It is the first assassination attempt made on a sitting president or presidential candidate since 1981.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED NEWS:

GA politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

©2024 Cox Media Group