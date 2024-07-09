Police taking new look at cold case murder of woman shot to death 1 week after moving to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working to solve 34-year-old murder of a woman who had just moved to the city a week before her death.

Princella Eppes, 22, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in her Inman Park apartment in 1990.

Eppes had moved from Massachusetts to Atlanta just a week before.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln talked to Eppes’ sisters, who were visiting the home on North Highland Avenue where Epps took her last breath more than three decades later.

This week, the city of Atlanta announced a $10,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest.

