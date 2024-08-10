Police arrest 2nd man nearly 4 months after deadly double shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Nearly four months ago, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed and a second man was shot. This week, police have arrested two men and charged them with murder.

On Monday, Georgia State Patrol arrested Jaylen Patterson, 23. On Friday, Dentavius Roberson, 23, turned himself in to Atlanta police in connection to the same shooting.

Both are currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say they were called to a home on Continental Colonial Pkwy. on April 19 where they found the victim, whose identity has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A second man had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no word on his current status.

