Man suspected of murdering 1 man, critically injuring another in Atlanta shooting arrested

ATLANTA — A man suspected of killing one man and critically injuring another at an Atlanta apartment complex has been arrested.

On April 19, at around 8:26 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3030 Continental Colony Parkway SW where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was not conscious but was still breathing.

He was later pronounced dead by medical workers at the scene.

Officers also found a second man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit responded to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

Police issued warrants for Jaylen Patterson, 23 for murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On August 5, Atlanta Police were notified that Georgia State Patrol Troopers had arrested Patterson.

