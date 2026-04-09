Patient says metro Atlanta dentist with suspended license nearly made her lose her teeth

ATLANTA — In the case of a Buckhead dentist who recently had his license suspended, another patient is coming forward about his suspension.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan spoke to a woman who says she thinks her case was mentioned in the letter about Dr. Justin Scott’s suspension.

Charisse Guarnera, a former patient, told McCowan that she sent a letter to the Georgia Board of Dentistry about her experience with Scott in 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said it wasn’t until his license was suspended that she knew the board actually seen her story.

“I went to him for all of my routine cleanings for about five years,” Guarnera, 36, told Channel 2 Action News.

Guarnera said she’d gone to Pure Dental Health for years, but when she started orthodontic treatment and got braces, she noticed issues.

TRENDING STORIES:

“My gums started to become irritated, I would be in pain more frequently,” Guarnera said. “I found out the lady that was doing my adjustments was actually a receptionist, she told me.”

In 2023, Guarnera brought her complaints to the Board of Dentistry, after she told McCowan a second doctor told her she would need corrective treatment.

“They told me the roots to all my teeth, the upper and lower, were almost gone. The roots had so much damage they did let me know there was a possibility I would lose my teeth,” Guarnera said.

Then, three years after she filed her complaint against Scott with the board, she saw him on Channel 2 Action News and that other patients were living with broken teeth and gaps in their mouths after his license was suspended last month.

Guarnera said she believes she is the “CG” listed in the order suspending Scott’s license, saying that unlicensed individuals provided treatment to her and that she needed corrective or additional treatment from subsequent providers, and that the damage to her gums per her at risk of losing her teeth.

“That would be me,” Guarnera said.

On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News heard from Scott by email. He said he can’t comment on specific cases because of HIPAA, that’s a federal law designed to protect sensitive patient health information.

In his email, he said “I’m legally prohibited from filling in the gaps, even to defend myself,” adding that “I responded to every allegation. The Board ignored my responses and they suspended my license without a hearing, without a phone call and without ever asking me a single question.”

Guarnera told McCowan that she had to spend an additional $13,000 on corrective care.

“I would like for him to not be able to get his license back,” Guarnera said. “And jail time.”

The dental board doesn’t comment on investigations.

Scott has filed with the board asking for a hearing. Channel 2 Action News will let you know when it’s scheduled.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group