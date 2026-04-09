Group steals dog from Kroger parking lot, social media post leads police to them

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a group of young people stole a French bulldog that wandered into a store parking lot after it jumped out of its owner’s car.

Detectives tracked the suspected dog nappers through a social media post.

Police said the dog’s owner left the dog in his car with the window slightly open when he went shopping.

The dog was able to open it all the way, jumped out, and moments later was taken.

Security video shows a group of young people after they picked up the dog named Coco as she was walking outside a Gwinnett County Kroger store on March 23.

“Apparently, the dog was able to activate the button to get the window, and got out and walked toward the store,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

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Police said the group left with Coco in their car and posted about taking the dog on social media.

With that video, police were able to identify a woman in the group. An officer went to her home.

“You have the dog, correct?” Det. Garcia with the Gwinnett County Police Department, asked the woman.

“No, I don’t have him,” the woman said.

“So, who has it?” Garcia asked the woman.

“We gave the dog to a man who said it’s his, and I didn’t steal no dog either. We found the dog,” the woman told Garcia.

Police said the woman’s story didn’t add up. Eventually, another member of the family led police to the dog.

Officers then returned Coco to her owner, David Fisher, who was thrilled to have his pup home.

Police said the two young women in that group have been arrested and charged with theft by lost or mislaid property, which is a misdemeanor.

French bulldogs are one of the most stolen breeds in the country.

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