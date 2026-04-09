Fentanyl dealer ‘Capone’ sentenced to 30 years for 2 deadly overdoses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lawrenceville man pleaded guilty April 9 to charges including violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, involuntary manslaughter and sale of fentanyl, in connection with two fatal overdoses in Gwinnett County.

David Shane Lancaster, 47, was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Lancaster pleaded guilty to the RICO violation, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of sale of fentanyl and three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The charges are linked to the overdose deaths of Eldin Mehmedovic, 25, in May 2023, and Sean Robert Wignall, 21, in January 2024.

Police investigating the death of Mehmedovic and Wignall found both were connected to a fentanyl dealer known as “Capone.” When police arrested Lancaster, his phone data revealed he operated a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution business called “Capone, Inc.” between May 2023 and March 2024.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in August 2024, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit seized methamphetamine, an electronic scale and a gun when they arrested him in Atlanta.

Evidence showed Lancaster sold fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Gwinnett County. He was responsible for several overdose-related incidents, including the two fatal overdoses.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, whose office led the prosecution, said such crimes damage the community.

“People are dying from these drugs, and we are going to ensure that those who keep dealing face serious consequences,” Austin-Gatson said.

The case was prosecuted by Managing Assistant District Attorney David Ian of the District Attorney’s Drug and Gang Task Force, with assistance from DGTF Investigator John Wilbanks. The prosecution saluted Gwinnett County Police Department Special Investigations Section for their help.

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