Driver cited after hitting school crossing guard, police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A driver has been cited after hitting a school crossing guard during a morning crash in Peachtree City, according to police.

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The crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on March 23 at the intersection of Kedron Drive and Fieldhouse Drive. Officers and first responders responded to the scene, where a Sabura Outback had hit the crossing guard, later identified as David Spatz.

The Peachtree City Police Department launched an investigation through its Collision Reconstruction and Traffic Division. Officials say the review spanned several days and included witness interviews, analysis of physical evidence, roadway and environmental conditions and a review of the driver’s mobile device activity.

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Investigators also recreated the conditions at the time of the crash and evaluated visibility, traffic flow and perceptual factors.

According to police, speed was not a factor in the crash, and there was no evidence that the driver was distracted by a mobile device.

However, the investigation found that Spatz was inside a marked crosswalk at the time of impact, giving him the right of way under Georgia law.

Based on those findings, the driver was cited for striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

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Spatz, 74, spoke exclusively with Channel 2’s Tom Regan on Monday and said he is making remarkable progress from his critical injuries.

“Supposedly after the guy hit me, I flew up into the air and came down right on my face on the road. I don’t remember anything about that.” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical and related expenses. You can donate here.

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