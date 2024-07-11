Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down ramp to I-285 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer off of an I-285 entry ramp on Thursday afternoon.

The overturned truck is on the southbound I-285 ramp at Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

The ramp is currently closed down while crews work to get the trailer right side up and moved out of the way.

It’s unclear what caused the trailer to overturn, but it does not appear other vehicles were involved.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

There is no estimated timeline when the tractor-trailer will be cleared and the ramp will reopen.

