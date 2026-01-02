Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene supports tax revolt, saying voters are ‘fed up’

ATLANTA — Just days away from her resignation from Congress, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appears she is not going away quietly into the night.

Earlier this week, Greene threw her support behind a potential tax strike, saying her supporters are considering not paying their federal taxes in protest over where their money is going.

“Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt,” Greene wrote.

Greene said the American people are working their “a**es off” and the government “consistently gives their hard-earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America!”

“Meanwhile, the government, NO MATTER WHICH PARTY IS IN CHARGE, screws over Americans,” Greene said in a post on X.

Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt.



And rightfully so!



It’s because Americans work their asses off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars,… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 31, 2025

Greene’s last day in office is on Monday. She announced in November that she was resigning following a very public feud with President Donald Trump on social media.

Once one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, over the last month or so, Greene has spoken out publicly about her rift with the president, telling Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the main reason behind their falling out was Greene’s support in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“That’s what caused President Trump to call me a traitor. And it’s so extremely unfortunate. And it’s, it’s extremely shocking, but that was what kind of led to me having to make that decision,” Greene said.

Earlier this week, Greene spoke with the New York Times and told the newspaper that Trump called her after she met with a group of Epstein’s victims, and yelled at her, saying “my friends will get hurt” if the files were released.

RELATED STORIES:

Since their falling out, Greene said she learned that her loyalty to Trump was a “one-way street,” and that her training “to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong” ended up going against her beliefs.

“As a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that,” Greene said.

She said she also realized that she had become part of the divisive nature that has plagued modern-day politics, even leading to violence.

“I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.”

As for what’s next for Greene, she told Channel 2 Action News that she is going to take some time off.

“I really am looking forward to spending time with my family and my friends, whom I haven’t seen in a long time, and just taking a little rest before I figure out what I’m doing next,” Greene said.

©2026 Cox Media Group