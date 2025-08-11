Ossoff welcomes Sec. Kennedy to CDC but wishes he acted sooner over shooting

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff expressed condolences to the family of slain Officer David Rose, who was killed while responding to a shooting at Emory University.

Rose was fatally shot while rushing to an active shooter scene at Emory University. The shooter, identified as Patrick Joseph White, opened fire on the CDC before dying at the scene.

“First, my heart goes out to the family of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose,” said Ossoff in an exclusive interview.

Law enforcement sources suggest that White’s distrust of the COVID vaccine and belief that it harmed him may have motivated the shooting, although Ossoff reserved judgment pending further investigation.

Channel 2 Action News was there as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s motorcade drove into the CDC. Kennedy has long been a harsh critic of vaccines.

Ossoff welcomed him to the campus but wishes he’d gotten involved sooner.

“I would’ve preferred that he had spoken out about this a little bit earlier, but of course, we’re pleased to host the Secretary,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff also criticized the Trump administration’s workforce cuts at the CDC, emphasizing the institution’s importance and his continued support for its workers.

“I will say broadly that the CDC is a vital institution. It is a national asset that protects the American people and the world,” Ossoff said.

The investigation into the motive behind the shooting continues, with Ossoff urging patience until law enforcement provides more information.

