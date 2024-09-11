Nonprofit, Georgia Tech partner up for Mobile Laundry Bus for Atlanta homeless

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit and students from the Georgia Institute of Technology are keeping a new initiative rolling the city streets to help the homeless.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen first reported on the bus back in July. Now, Georgia Tech and the nonprofit Flowing with Blessings, Inc. are sharing the results of the program, so far.

Since the start, the program has already helped thousands.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Tech students and Flowing with Blessings are pushing for innovation with the new Mobile Laundry Bus, which they hope will help them restore dignity and hope to homeless residents of Atlanta.

Now, along with students and members of the university’s School of Industrial Design, Flowing with Blessings is bringing their clients a way to enter the bus in need and leave with clean clothes.

“The inspiration behind the Mobile Laundry Bus stemmed from Crawford’s desire to ease the burden of daily life for the people they serve, allowing them to retain cherished items and maintain personal hygiene without the stigma people often associate with homeless populations,” according to Georgia Tech.

TRENDING STORIES:

The university said Professor Steve Chininis and students Zaria Hardnett, David Hounyo, Lily Liang, Claudia Ross, and Anushka Vaidya created the bus project as part of their Summer Studio industrial design course for juniors and seniors.

To do that, and keep the solution mobile, the students had to design a way for large tanks of clean water to be added to the bus.

Since its launch in July, the university said they’ve helped more than 4,500 people, about 60 per day of operation.

Providing clean clothes and the opportunity to shower is, Flowing with Blessings founder Nicky Crawford said, “a crucial step in helping these individuals regain their dignity and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.”

Crawford has provided showers for homeless Atlantans for years, according to Georgia Tech.

“We urge everyone to be the change they wish to see in the world,” Crawford said about the work.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mega Millions: $800 million winning ticket sold in Texas, but one Georgian still won big

©2024 Cox Media Group