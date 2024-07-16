Metro Atlanta man provides free showers and laundry services for people who are unhoused

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is going above and beyond to help locals who are unhoused. For two years now he has provided a trailer equipped with showers and now, free laundry services.

Along Pratt Street on the grounds of Grady Hospital in downtown Atlanta, it’s hard to miss the big yellow school bus and the tiny trailer.

Myron Jackson says after paying them both a visit, he feels like a new man.

“I do. I do. I feel elevated,” Jackson said.

The bus carries a row of washing machines on one side of the aisle, dryers on the other, and Nicky Crawford.

“Did you ever imagine you’d run a laundromat,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked.

“No, not at all. When they come here, I consider them my guest,” Crawford said.

Crawford is the co-founder of the Flowing With Blessings Foundation. Twice a week, Grady Memorial Hospital allows Crawford and his volunteers to come over and provide free showers and now free laundry services to unhoused residents.

Channel 2 Action News first introduced you to Nicky and his wife Deborah Crawford two years ago when they rolled in the trailer that is outfitted with showers.

A few weeks ago they added the laundry bus.

“There’s no coins and no credit cards. Just put it in, punch start and let it go,” Nicky Crawford said.

Myron Jackson says this kind of compassion is truly a blessing.

“That’s what I’m talking about. It’s God’s work. Got to be God,” Jackson said.

“I don’t know them. I learn their names over time because they come back. But it doesn’t matter. They’re still human,” Nicky Crawford said.

To help and learn more about Flowing With Blessings, click here or call 770-310-4769.

