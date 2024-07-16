GA family mourns loss of 3-year-old girl who drowned in Alabama lake

LEESBURG, ALA. — A Georgia family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old girl who died after she fell into an Alabama lake.

Kinley Nicole Anderson slipped off a dock and drowned in Lake Weiss, which is just over the Georgia border near Leesburg, Alabama, on July 13.

Her aunt, Kellye Palas, who lives in Acworth, said the family was at their lake house. Kinley was her brother Brent Anderson and sister-in-law Alli Anderson’s child.

According to local law enforcement, officers responded to reports of a missing child and later found her in the water. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

“Please join us in praying for the family dealing with this horrible tragedy,” said Sheriff Jeff Shaver in a media post.

Palas has set up a GoFundMe to help with Kinley’s funeral expenses. It’s unclear if the child lived in Georgia or Alabama.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

