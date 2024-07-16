GA family mourns loss of 3-year-old girl who drowned in Alabama lake

LEESBURG, ALA. — A Georgia family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old girl who died after she fell into an Alabama lake.
Kinley Nicole Anderson slipped off a dock and drowned in Lake Weiss, which is just over the Georgia border near Leesburg, Alabama, on July 13.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Her aunt, Kellye Palas, who lives in Acworth, said the family was at their lake house. Kinley was her brother Brent Anderson and sister-in-law Alli Anderson’s child.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gunman spotted by law enforcement nearly 30 minutes before shots fired at Trump, sources say
- All lanes closed along I-85 NB in DeKalb County
- People who gave Atlanta real estate investor money say they are out tens of thousands of dollars
According to local law enforcement, officers responded to reports of a missing child and later found her in the water. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
“Please join us in praying for the family dealing with this horrible tragedy,” said Sheriff Jeff Shaver in a media post.
Palas has set up a GoFundMe to help with Kinley’s funeral expenses. It’s unclear if the child lived in Georgia or Alabama.
You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.
©2024 Cox Media Group